Qatar Red Crescent chairman Dr Mohamed bin Ghanem Elali al-Maadheed received in his office the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies secretary-general Jagan Chapagain to discuss co-operation methods and to develop a mechanism of action regarding the work in the humanitarian field around the world.

During the meeting, the two parties mentioned the importance of humanitarian work in the areas of conflict and disasters, especially nowadays as the world is suffering from the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Dr al-Maadheed pointed out that Qatar Red Crescent, since its foundation in 1978 and in all its stage and its subsequent development, has a noble mission and takes it upon itself to serve humanity, advocate for the weak and to safeguard their dignity, inspired by the ideals and the noble values of the authentic Qatari spirit, and inspired from the nature of Qatari people, who are distinguished by giving and loving goodness for everyone in this world, and also from their wise leadership that has deep insight and clear marks on establishing the international peace and security.

Also, he said that as a continuation of its accomplishments, that span for more than 41 years, Qatar Red Crescent still presents through its projects, programs and its humanitarian and medical workers spreading in all regions affected by conflict and disasters, to give a hand to the affected and to fulfill their basic needs such as food, shelter, medicine and drinking water, by giving priority to the most vulnerable like widows, orphans, elderly, patients and people with special needs. It works in coordination with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent by holding continuous meetings, enacting of international legislations and facilitating the humanitarian and relief missions, in order to achieve the slogan of safe souls and of a protected dignity of a human wherever he is.

Qatar Red Crescent secretary-general Ali bin Hassan al-Hammadi urged, while receiving Chapagain, to continue the fruitful co-operation between the two parties in enhancing the joint efforts during disasters and the logistical support in all humanitarian fields.

Chapagain said that the purpose of his visit to Qatar is to conduct consultations and to discuss the means of co-operation between Qatar Red Crescent and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, as it is a voluntary humanitarian organization including youth and adults, and the majority is youth.

“What we do is making co-ordination between the 192 societies according to specific criteria. These societies also co-operate with other national organizations, as in the case with Qatar Red Crescent. I consider Qatar Red Crescent as one of the most efficient of the national societies that we have in the Middle East and North Africa, and we have great co-ordination with it, especially during the big disasters and crises that occur in several countries around the world. Qatar Red Crescent plays an important role in this side regionally, thanks to its leadership represented by Dr. Mohamed bin Ghanem Elali al-Maadheed, and who I was honored to co-operate and communicate directly with for many years of humanitarian work in supporting all initiatives done by Qatar Red Crescent.”

“This quick visit to Qatar resulted in several negotiations about the joint co-operation with the Qatar government in reflecting many international policies, which facilitate the humanity work. Also, I have seen the efforts done by the medical sector during a meeting with Abdallah Sultan al-Qattan, the director of the Medical sector. We always stress on the personal level, personal hygiene, and on community awareness and also on providing awareness programs for all societal groups to reduce the spread of Covid-19. We can make continuously preparation and benefit from technology in holding remote meetings and monitoring the immediate stats of the number of casualties and reducing the increase of these numbers. I feel optimistic about this visit as I’ve already seen its positive outcomes.’’