Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) yesterday celebrated International Volunteer Day under the theme, ‘Thank You Volunteers’ at Katara – the Cultural Village Foundation in the presence of HE the Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs Yousuf bin Mohamed al-Othman Fakhro.

Ali bin Hassan al-Hammadi, QRCS secretary-general, described the organisation as the “first foundation of voluntary work” in Qatar that has attached great importance to this type of work in the country and promoted it within the society for more than 40 years.

He said QRCS first focused on the local humanitarian work and aid and then spread its activities across the region and the world.

QRCS has always given a prominent place to volunteers by attracting efficient and effective people, he noted, adding that the organisation works to hone and improve their skills.

Further, al-Hammadi highlighted the importance of young people as the main human resource and wealth of the nation, besides being the driving force of volunteerism in humanitarian work.

Mona al-Sulaiti, executive manager of volunteerism and local development at QRCS, talked about the various achievements of volunteers at QRCS over the past year and how they were able to overcome the challenges to give their best for humanitarian causes both internally and abroad in areas of need.

She stressed that there has been great support from various individuals, companies, private and public entities and others for QRCS’ causes, which have led to a further improvement in the services offered to those in need regardless of any other concerns.

QRCS senior volunteer Mashaa al-Kuwari gave a speech at the ceremony on behalf of all the volunteers. Having been a volunteer at QRCS for around 37 years, she spoke about the challenges for women volunteers more than 30 years ago and how QRCS supported them to continue with their work. She also recalled the various stages of her journey with QRCS and the key achievements during this period.

Al-Hammadi presented the distinguished volunteers among individuals and different organisations, both private and public, with recognition certificates and mementos as a token of appreciation for their sincere efforts at QRCS, and during its various humanitarian missions.

The appreciation ceremony also featured a short documentary on volunteerism at QRCS, an operetta and some song and dance performances by children.