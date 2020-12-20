Procedure [ edit ]

Nationality and Travel Documents’ Department (NTDD) functions are related to implementing the laws of Nationality, ID Cards, and passports. All these services are provided by NTDD through its main office, or its sub-offices distributed around the country, in addition to the forms provided in MOI official website.

ID cards are valid for five years for citizens younger than 16 years old, and 10 years for citizens older than 16.

Apply In-Person

To make an application for renewal of a Qatari Identification Card (QID), one has to make an application in person to the Nationality and Travel Documents Department of the Ministry of Interior (MOI). This can be done by visiting the NTDD main office or its sub-offices distributed around the country. You should note that for those over 65 years old it’s not required to be present in person. Application for renewal can be done by a representative. Here you will be provided with an application form for ID card renewal to fill and submit. The application form can also be obtained from the MOI Website or from the following link: Passport or ID Application form Fill in the application form, indicating that it’s a renewal application for an Identity Card by ticking the appropriate boxes. Attach the required documents to the application form and submit it to the NTDD officials. These documents include the following: Two recent passport size photo

The original Qatari Identity Card and its copy. Pay the required fees and submit the payment receipt for the new ID card. A fee of QR100 is charged for the renewal application. Once you make your payment, your application be processed and you will be contacted to pick the renewed Identity Card once it is ready.

Apply Online

The first step is to log in with your smartcard to the e-services portal of the Ministry of Interior (MOI) by clicking on the MOI Services tab and selection the E-services option. If you do not have an account with the MOI e-portal, you have to register for the services using your smart card. Once logged in, click on “Qatari Citizen Services” on the dashboard then click on the “Qatari Documents” link. In the next step, select that you are making a renewal application for an Identity Card. Fill up all the required information in the online application form and upload the required documents. Choose your preferred delivery option of the renewed identity card. You may collect the card from the NTDD offices for free, or pay a fee to collect it from a post office, or have the card delivered. Enter your cell phone number to receive SMS notification when the card is ready. Review information you provided to ensure that the information provided is okay. If everything is okay you can move on to pay the required renewal fees. This is done by Clicking on the “Next” tab to move to the “Payment Details” page, then click on “Pay” to make the payment. Pay appropriate fees using a debit or credit card and submit your application. You will be notified once the processing of your application is complete. This takes a period of between three to five days for your renewed ID card to be ready.

Required Documents [ edit ]

Requirements for the ID card renewal:

Two recent passport size photos Original Qatari Identity Card and its copy.

Note: To renew the Qatari ID, you should bring your current Qatari ID card. Two personal photos should be submitted for applicants above 65 years old.

Ministry of Interior

E-mail: info@moi.gov.qa

Phone: + 974 2366666, 44330000

Fax: + 974 44322927

Website:MOI Website

Nationality and Travel Documents Department

Phone: + 974 4890888

Fax: + 974 44863158, 44873932

Email: nationality@moi.gov.qa

Website:Nationality and Travel Documents Department Website