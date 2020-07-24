The State of Qatar reiterated its commitment to resolving the crisis with the countries of the blockade by peaceful and diplomatic means through mediation and constructive unconditional dialogue, stressing that the blockade it has faced for three years is an unfair siege and illegal measures that contradict the United Nations Charter, principles of international law, international agreements and covenants and human rights, in addition to harm The interests of the people.

This came in a statement sent by Her Excellency Ambassador Sheikha Alia Bint Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, to the UN Security Council, which held a virtual meeting on “the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.”

Her Excellency stated that with the passage of the third anniversary of the crime of electronic piracy, which was the starting point for the crisis on May 23, 2017, and the unlawful actions and the unfair blockade of June 5, 2017, everyone realized that any justifications being marketed by the blockading countries to cover up these violations and violations are false grounds And false and do not deceive anyone.

And she continued, that while the blockading countries continued to ignore the principles and the Charter of the United Nations and international law in a blatant manner, these principles formed the basis of the State of Qatar’s approach to the crisis.

Her Excellency added, “The State of Qatar has taken international law as a way to protect the rights of Qatari citizens and residents who have been negatively affected by the illegal measures taken against them.”

In this context, she pointed out that the State of Qatar has resorted to international forums and judicial bodies, especially the International Court of Justice as the main judicial organ of the United Nations.

She drew her happiness to the ruling of the International Court last week, which rejected the two appeals lodged by Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt regarding the jurisdiction of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to consider the Qatari complaint about the blockading countries closing their airspace to Qatar aircraft in flagrant violation of international law and relevant international agreements .

The ambassador said, “This ruling comes in a series of rulings in favor of the State of Qatar, including the order issued by the court in 2018 and in 2019 regarding the UAE’s violation of the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.”

It also noted the ruling issued last June by the World Trade Organization, which recognized that Saudi Arabia had violated its obligations under the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS Agreement) by refusing to take action against the complex piracy carried out by the B-QQ channel. And encourage that piracy. Her Excellency explained that these judicial rulings confirm the integrity of the legal position of the State of Qatar and the invalidity of the legitimacy of the measures taken against it.

She added that “despite these unlawful and unjustified measures against the State of Qatar and the persistent disinterested campaign against it, the State of Qatar is committed to its endeavor to resolve the crisis by peaceful and diplomatic means through mediation and constructive unconditional dialogue, with the obligation of all states to respect international law and the principle of equality of sovereignty.” In this context, I reiterated the appreciation of the State of Qatar for the efforts and efforts of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

On the UN Security Council’s discussion of the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue, Ambassador Sheikha Alia Bint Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations said that “since the previous discussion, the world has continued to focus on the tremendous joint challenge of a crisis Corona virus emerging epidemic (Covid-19), which should be an additional impetus for the peaceful settlement of crises in the Middle East, given its health implications as well as political, economic and social.

She added that “after three months have passed since the previous meeting, we reiterate the international calls for a ceasefire in all conflicts in order to focus on confronting the pandemic and its dangers that do not distinguish between one or the other parties to any conflict.”

She reaffirmed the State of Qatar’s principled support for efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace and settlement of the Palestinian issue, while stressing that the only way to resolve is through settlement of all aspects of the issue, through direct negotiations between the two parties and with international support, on the basis of international law, international legitimacy decisions and references Agreed upon, the principle of land for peace and the Arab peace initiative, and achieving a two-state solution that includes the establishment of an independent and viable state of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, which lives side by side with Israel in peace and security, and an end to the occupation of all Arab lands, including the Golan The occupied Syrian and occupied Lebanese territories.

Her Excellency called for the end of settlements and the dismantling of illegal settlements, the cessation of measures that affect the character of Jerusalem and its legal status and demographic composition, and a just solution to the refugee issue, and the guarantee of all the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

She stressed the saying, “The fact that Israel, the occupying Power, annexed the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 in a unilateral and unlawful manner is a blow to the core of the two-state solution and the opportunities for a peaceful settlement, and constitutes a violation of international law and Security Council resolutions.”

In this context, Her Excellency reiterated the principled position of the State of Qatar in support of the brotherly Palestinian people in its endeavor to achieve their legitimate rights, and to work in every way to create conditions conducive to peace.

She pointed to the humanitarian support provided by the State of Qatar to improve the difficult living and economic conditions faced by the Palestinians in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, pointing out that the State of Qatar has provided over the past eight years humanitarian and development support with more than $ 1.2 billion in the fields of education, electricity supply and promotion Infrastructure, housing and employment financing, and this year pledged a grant of $ 150 million over a period of 6 months, including support to tackle the pandemic (Covid-19).

She also noted her happiness at the pioneering role of the State of Qatar, through which it continues to support UNRWA to fulfill its mandate, which is indispensable and is at the forefront of the Arab countries in terms of providing contributions to the Agency’s core resources.

Regarding the Syrian crisis, Her Excellency said, “The brotherly Syrian people have suffered enough, and the country and its country have suffered untold damage and they can live in security and dignity.” She reaffirmed that attempts at a military solution will not put an end to the crisis, but rather lead to a further threat to peace, security and stability, and to more serious violations of international humanitarian law, international human rights law and the persistence of humanitarian needs.

She also reiterated the call of the State of Qatar to reach a solution conducive to a political transition that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people according to the Geneva Statement and the implementation of Resolution 2254 with all its elements, and stressed the importance of accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity for the administration of justice, the rights of victims and the sustainability of the solution.

Regarding the crisis in Libya, the Ambassador stated that the cause of the crisis is clear and its solution is clear. It pointed out that unlawful militias had attacked the innocent civilians of the brotherly Libyan people and its internationally recognized legitimate government, denouncing the militias’ serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, including the bombing of health facilities, the laying of landmines and systematic and mass killings outside the law.

Her Excellency explained that the aim of these actions is to undermine progress towards national unity and resolve the crisis in accordance with the Skhirat Agreement, which was endorsed by the UN Security Council and recognized the government under which it was formed as the sole legitimate executive authority in Libya. She also expressed concern about external support for the militia’s actions in light of an international silence in spite of documented violations of Security Council resolutions.

She stressed that “in light of the risks to Libya and its serious repercussions on the unity of its people and its national soil and on international peace and security, the only way to resolve the crisis is through support for the National Accord government, a commitment to implement the Skhirat Agreement, Security Council resolutions, and the outcome of the Berlin Conference”, Stressing that the success of any political solution requires a clear and effective international mechanism that guarantees the implementation of what is agreed upon.

She drew her happiness to the State of Qatar’s call for a solution to the crisis in Libya that preserves its sovereignty and unity and realizes the aspirations and interests of its entire people and not specific parties with special interests and personal ambitions, by returning to negotiations and national dialogue away from the prejudiced foreign agendas and illegal foreign interference. She expressed the support of the State of Qatar to the efforts of the United Nations and the UNSMIL mission.

Regarding the situation in Yemen, Her Excellency expressed the aspiration of the State of Qatar to the day when the brotherly Yemeni people turn the page of this painful chapter and go beyond the tragedy that they suffer from. She stressed the need to urgently address the humanitarian and economic needs of the Yemeni people, whose humanitarian crisis has reached catastrophic proportions and is causing more instability and threats to peace and security in the region.

She said, “The time has come to reach a settlement to the crisis and achieve a political solution and national reconciliation through a comprehensive dialogue based on Resolution 2216, while preserving the unity of Yemen and achieving its security and stability.”

At the end of her statement, Her Excellency stressed that the urgent need for peace and stability in the Middle East requires a serious endeavor by all to resolve all the crises that afflict this vital region of the world. She said, “The State of Qatar will continue to do, in word and deed, everything that contributes to the peaceful settlement of these crises, serves the interests of the countries and peoples of the region, and limits all other threats to peace, security and stability in the region and outside it.”