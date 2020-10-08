The State of Qatar has reiterated its rejection and condemnation of using terrorism as an excuse to offend states and attempt to fabricate crises to achieve political goals that are inconsistent with the provisions of international law and constitute a violation of the United Nations Charter. The State of Qatar has also reiterated its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms when and where it is committed and whoever perpetrates it, regardless of its justifications. She stressed that terrorism constitutes a threat to international peace and security.

This came in a statement made by the State of Qatar, which was made by Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, before the Sixth (Legal) Committee of the United Nations General Assembly at its seventy-fifth session on the item “Measures to eliminate Terrorism. “

Her Excellency said that “in line with the firm policy of the State of Qatar in the field of combating terrorism, it did not hesitate to provide support to the relevant UN institutions.” She added, “It is a matter of pride that this support has always been appreciated by the United Nations agencies concerned with combating terrorism.”

Her Excellency reviewed the most prominent initiatives of the State of Qatar in support of activities related to combating terrorism, as she said that the State of Qatar has made a contribution of $ 75 million for the years 2019-2023, in support of the basic resources of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, and in December 2019 the signing in Doha of An agreement between the State of Qatar and the United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism to establish the International Center for the Application of Behavioral Visions to Violent Extremism and Combating Terrorism in Doha, as well as the signing of an agreement between the two parties, according to which the State of Qatar provided a financial contribution of $ 5 million to the Center, and the center will be opened in Doha on In the near future, the State of Qatar has also made a contribution of $ 250,000 to support the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Center.

In the same context, Her Excellency said that the State of Qatar continues to work within the framework of international organizations and platforms related to combating terrorism, including the Financial Action Group, the International Monetary Fund and the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum, and it is an effective member of the International Coalition to Combat ISIS, and the State of Qatar is keen on Accurate and effective implementation of the international obligations issued by the Security Council related to combating terrorism and its financing, whether related to the freezing of assets, travel bans or arms embargoes against all persons and entities listed on the consolidated lists of Security Council committees concerned with combating terrorism, as well as cooperation with Security Council committees and expert teams And the task force on implementation in countering terrorism, and support the efforts of those agencies in carrying out their mandate.

Her Excellency, Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, continues to review the most prominent initiatives of the State of Qatar in support of activities related to combating terrorism, Her Excellency clarified that within the framework of the State of Qatar’s continuing efforts to protect and strengthen the role of educational institutions in the face of extremism and terrorism, the General Assembly unanimously approved on 29 Last May, Resolution 74/275 submitted by the State of Qatar regarding the designation of September 9 as an International Day for the Protection of Education from Attacks, and this decision is added to the previous initiative of the State of Qatar to hold a meeting of the General Assembly on the protection of children and youth from violent extremism, which was held in June 2016.

In the same context, Her Excellency added: “The State of Qatar is one of the founders of the Global Fund for Involving Local Communities and Strengthening Their Resilience, which attaches special importance to resisting the agendas of violent extremism and terrorism, and Qatar is considered one of the largest contributors to this fund. At the legislative level, a system for inclusion was adopted. On the lists of terrorism, new rules defining terrorism and its financing, and strengthening national legislation related to combating terrorism, the Qatari national institutions concerned with combating terrorism have also made important achievements, namely the National Committee for Combating Terrorism and the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, and the State of Qatar is one of the leading countries. Regionally, in achieving a high degree of commitment in the standards of combating money laundering and combating terrorist financing. “

Her Excellency stressed that combating terrorism calls for more effective cooperation between member states, and tireless work to expedite the achievement of the comprehensive convention on international terrorism, and stressed in this context that the agreement should include a specific definition of terrorism, and not link it to a religion, race or A specific culture, and the need to distinguish between terrorism and legitimate resistance to foreign occupation and self-defense and the right to self-determination for peoples under occupation.

In the conclusion of the statement, Her Excellency expressed the State of Qatar’s great appreciation for the great tasks entrusted to the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office, which is carrying out a distinguished work to implement its mandate, and affirmed the State of Qatar’s keenness to provide it with support to enable it to carry out its mandate in the best way.

I renewed Qatar’s commitment to work with the relevant UN and international institutions to combat terrorism, and to support all international efforts to eradicate this threat and address the root causes of terrorism, in a way that contributes to maintaining international peace and security.