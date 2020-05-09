The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Saturday announcesd the registration of 1130 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 129 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Qatar to 2499. The Ministry also announced one death from the virus. 21331 cases were so far reported in Qatar and of these 18818 are undergoing treatment. The total death toll touches 13.

The new patient who succumbed to the disease was a 52-year-old resident who had been receiving medical care in the Intensive Care Unit and was suffering from chronic diseases. The Ministry of Public Health offered sincere condolences and great sympathy to the family of the deceased.

The Ministry explained that most of the new cases are among expatriate workers who were in contact with individuals who have been previously infected and among workers from various regions. These cases have been identified as a result of investigations carried out by the Ministry.

There was also an increase in the number of infections among citizens and residents who had contact with Covid-19 positive family members, who had in turn been infected at the workplace or other locations. All the new infected cases have been quarantined where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

The Ministry has launched a community survey to learn more how the virus isbeing transmitted within the community and to gain more understanding of cases of infection that do not show symptoms of the disease. Through drive through survey centers, invited participants complete a questionnaire. Last week, tests were conducted for 2500 people who received the invitation. The survey aims to better understand the transmission of the virus in the community and thus to modify the response of stakeholders.

This questionnaire survey is expected to continue during the coming period, and the Ministry encouraged people who receive the invitation to respond and participate in the initiative in order to contribute to the national efforts to combat the virus.

The Ministry noted that the current period is considered to be the peak stage in the virus outbreak where numbers may continue to rise before they begin to stabilize and then gradually decline.

The reasons for the high numbers of new cases are due to the Ministry’s redoubling of its efforts in tracking the transitional chains of the virus and expanding the circle of searching for infected people through intensive and proactive investigations of large numbers of contacts with people who have been confirmed with the virus recently.

The Ministry of Public Health noted that the number of daily examinations that it conducts on people depends primarily on the number of contacts with individuals confirmed to be infected with the virus, as it conducts random checks in different places of the country as a proactive measure. The number of tests performed daily is not linked to the number of cases or its rise or fall.

The Ministry of Public Health called on all members of society to stay at home and not go out except in cases of necessity and to implement preventive measures and maintain physical distancing, including in the workplace and public places. The Ministry also reminded the people to use a face mask as recommended and avoid social visits to reduce their risk of contracting the virus.

The Ministry also recommended the visit to its website regularly to view the latest information and instructions related to Covid-19.

Last updated: May 09 2020 02:50 PM