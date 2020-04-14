The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Tuesday announced 197 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the recovery of 39 cases, bringing the number of total recovered cases to 373. with this the total number active cases in Qatar becomes 3048. Till date, a total of 3428 cases have been reported. The death toll stands at 7.

The new cases are due to people coming in contact with positive cases among citizens and residents. The new infected cases have been placed under complete isolation and they are receiving necessary medical care.

The Ministry of Public Health also requested all members of society to cooperate fully and adhere to all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection, including sticking to social and physical distancing guidelines. The Ministry also recommended that one regularly visit the MoPH website for the latest guidance to follow to be safe.

Last updated: April 14 2020 01:53 PM