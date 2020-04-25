Ministry of Public Health Friday announced the registration of 761 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the recovery of 59 cases, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Qatar to 809. So far 8525 cases have been reported in Qatar and the active cases now are 7706. The number of deaths so far stands at 10.

According to a MoPH statement, on official Qatar News Agency (QNA), most of the new cases are among expatriate workers, most of whom in quarantine, after it was found that they were in contact with confirmed cases.

All new infected cases have been put into isolation and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The MoPH stated that the noticeable increase in the number of confirmed new cases of infection is due to several reasons, including that the spread of the virus has started to enter into the peak stage (i.e. the highest wave that affects the country), which may continue to increase for a period of time before it begins to decline.

It is also due to the increase in the efforts of the Ministry and its medical teams to track the transmission chains of Covid-19 and expand the surveillance process, including of groups of contacts with people who were previously diagnosed with the disease. All of this has contributed to the early detection of many cases of infection and reduced the spread of the virus.

According to a tweet from the MoPH, with a total of 2,431 people tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as many as 75,888 have been tested so far in Qatar.

The MoPH requested all members of society to stay at home and not go out except where absolutely necessary and co-operate fully with all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection, including complying with the social and physical distancing guidelines.

The MoPH also urged the public regularly visit its website for the most up-to-date guidance on how to stay safe, QNA added.