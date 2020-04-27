The Ministry of Public Health Monday announced the registration of 957 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and the recovery of 54 cases, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 1,066. The total number of infections so far is 11244 and the active cases presently are 10168. The number of deaths stands at 10.

Most of the new cases registered are due to expatriate workers working in different occupations who have been in contact with previously discovered cases, as well as new cases among groups of workers from outside the industrial area who were identified through testing by the Ministry of Public Health. This has contributed to the early detection of new cases.

The remainder of new cases are from citizens and residents who have contracted the virus from members of their families, who in turn had contracted the virus from their workplaces or from other places where they had been to exposed to infected people.

The Ministry of Public Health stated that the noticeable increase in the number of confirmed new cases of coronavirus is due to several reasons, including the spread entering the peak stage where numbers are expected to continue to increase before they start to gradually decline.

This hike in number of infections is also due to the fact that the Ministry has doubled its efforts to track coronavirus transmission chains and expanded the search for infected people by conducting extensive and proactive tests of groups of contacts with people who have been confirmed with the disease previously. This early detection of many cases of infection helps reduce the spread of the virus further.

The Ministry called on all members of society to stay at home and not go out except in cases of necessity and to implement preventive measures and maintain physical distancing, including in the workplace and public places. The Ministry reminded all to use a face mask and avoid social visits to reduce their risk of contracting the virus. The Ministry also recommended that one visit its website regularly to get the latest information and instructions related to Covid-19.

Last updated: April 27 2020 01:57 PM