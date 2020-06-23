QNA/Doha

Qatar Scientific Club (QSC) will hold its summer activities from July 5-15 by using the techniques of direct broadcasting and distance learning.

The QSC said that the activities will be broadcast through the STEAM educational system, which aims to integrate basic teaching materials in a constructive way in: science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The club stated that two groups will be formed for the duration of the activity, each will be for a period of four days, starting on Sunday and ending on Wednesday.

The target age group in the activity will be between 5-15 years, who will be divided into three other age groups.

The club indicated that this activity generally targets several major scientific concepts, namely the concepts of buoyancy, solubility, surface tension, density and mass in relation to science.

In addition, the activities target programming and arduino concepts in relation to technology, provided that the participants learn the principles of two-dimensional and three-dimensional design in the field of engineering.

In the field of arts, they learn about the method and consistency of manual work and design, and the focus in the field of mathematics that interferes with all scientific fields in one way or another, on measurements and mass calculations.

Director of the STEAM Activities at QSC Fatima al-Mohannadi said that this year’s summer activity is totally different from previous years, highlighting the repercussions of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

She added that these developments forced the QSC to adapt its activity to these conditions, which resulted in the alternative plan based on distance learning.

She indicated that the club, which relies in its workshops on interaction and the involvement of the trainee in the work, prepared a scientific bag with all the materials and equipment that the participant will need in the summer activity, which will be delivered to them by the safe methods recommended by the Ministry of Public Health, in order for the participant to interact with the activity and feel that he is part of the educational process rather than a recipient of information.

Al-Mohannadi pointed out that the selection of the QSC’s topics suit this type of workshop in terms of choosing the safest materials, especially those that the participants can deal with easily and comfortably.