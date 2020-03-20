Qatar sends second shipment of medical assistance to Iran

The State of Qatar, represented by Qatar Fund for Development and Qatar Airways on Friday sent the second shipment of urgent medical aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran to fight the spread of the novel Coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19).

The second shipment sent Friday, which weighs seven tons, contains medical equipment and supplies, including masks, sterilizers, and medical disinfectants. The first shipment, which was transported on March 13, included six tons of medical equipment and supplies.

HE Ambassador of Qatar to Iran Mohammed Ben Hamad Al Hajri said that this was not the first time Qatar provides assistance to the Iran, the previous assistance being the one provided during the floods and the earthquakes that occurred earlier. He added that the assistance will continue until epidemic is contained as Qatar will spare no effort in helping friendly nations.

Qatari assistance to combat the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus comes as a matter of joint responsibility in fighting the epidemic, a common threat the entire world faces.

Iran has reported one of the highest number of Coronavirus deaths and infections in the Middle-East.

Last updated: March 20 2020 08:05 PM