The State of Qatar has set the conditions and controls for non-Qatari ownership of real estate in the state, specifying the areas in which non-Qataris may own and use real estate, and the conditions, controls, advantages and procedures for ownership and use, in accordance with a decision issued by the Council of Ministers in this regard, within the framework of completing the package of measures taken by the State Qatar to provide a legislative and legal environment conducive to investment.

Cabinet Resolution No. (28) of 2020 defined the areas in which non-Qataris may own and benefit from real estate, and the conditions, controls, benefits and procedures for their ownership and use of them, so that non-Qataris owning and using real estate in specific areas where the number of non-Qatari ownership areas is 9 Manateq, while the number of areas for non-Qataris to benefit from real estate is 16, thus informing the group of areas that have been allocated to owning and using real estate for non-Qataris to 25 areas.

The Ministry of Justice stated in a statement today that the decision introduced new advantages according to which Qatari and non-Qatari citizens may own a detached unit in one of the residential complexes, and they may also own the detached units (offices and shops) in commercial malls, in other than the mentioned areas, provided that they do not Effecting any modification or change in the nature, shape or outward appearance of the unit.

On this occasion, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Juffali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stressed the importance of this decision, which supports the government’s plans for economic diversification, and the establishment of an integrated legislative system to achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 in its various social and economic aspects.

He noted that these decisions will make a qualitative leap in the development of the real estate sector in the State of Qatar and enhance its investment attractiveness in the region, in a way that serves the national economy and strengthens the attractive legislative and legal environment that stimulates investors and guarantees them safe and promising investment at the same time, in a way that benefits the local and foreign investor on the one hand. And on the economy and the real estate sector in the state on the other hand.

His Excellency the Minister indicated that with the issuance of Cabinet Resolution No. (28) of 2020, we now have 16 usufruct areas for a period of 99 years, and 9 freehold areas, and it has also become available to Qatari and non-Qatari citizens, residents and non-residents, the right to free ownership of residential units. Inside residential complexes and shops inside malls.

Also, real estate investment funds that will specialize in real estate investment in the various regions and units referred to have also been allowed, and this decision will provide an opportunity that was previously unavailable to middle and limited income citizens to invest in the real estate sector.

The areas that have been designated for ownership and usufruct are typical areas according to the latest global planning and urban specifications, and their planning and design systems have taken into account the latest international real estate specifications, making them meet the aspirations and aspirations of investors from different countries of the world.

These areas also give promising opportunities and new advantages for Qatari citizens to invest in the real estate sector, whether through partnership and investment opportunities through buying and selling in the 25 areas covered by these decisions, or through local and foreign real estate investment funds that will be allocated to investors in the near future.

This decision will contribute to the advancement of the Qatari real estate market and accelerate economic development, as well as stimulate the movement of real estate transactions.

The approval of the Council of Ministers recently included the addition of new categories, as the decision to allow previously was limited to individuals, and now non-Qatari companies are also allowed to own in the same areas specified in the decision of the Council of Ministers based on the proposal of a committee to regulate the ownership and use of real estate by non-Qataris.

In conjunction with the decision issued by the Council of Ministers, the procedures for granting residency to real estate owners whose value is not less than 730,000 Qatari riyals, equivalent to 200,000 US dollars, were facilitated, so that the owner of the property from this category obtains a residence permit for himself and his family without a recruiter for the duration of his ownership of the property.

The Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Justice have also worked to develop an automated system through which non-Qataris can obtain residence directly upon completion of the property ownership procedures.

The owner of the property whose value is not less than 3 million and 650 thousand Qatari riyals, equivalent to one million dollars, will receive permanent residency benefits that include health, education, and investment in some commercial activities.

Within the framework of the investment facilities that keep pace with the new legislation in Qatar regarding the ownership of real estate by non-Qataris, all services, procedures for selling and buying, extracting bonds and obtaining concessions related to these real estate services will be provided through a single point of contact through the Ministry of Justice.

The areas of the right to usufruct the real estate sector for a period of 99 years are: Mushaireb, Fareej Abdul Aziz, New Doha, Al-Ghanem Al-Ateeq, Al-Riffa and Al-Hitmi Al-Ateeq, Asata, Fereej Bin Mahmoud 22, Fereej Bin Mahmoud 23, Rawdat Al Khail, Mansoura, Fareej Bin Dirham, and Najma. Umm Ghuwailina, Al Khalifat, Al Sadd, New Mirqab, Fareej Al Nasr, and the Doha International Airport area.

The areas covered by freehold ownership in this decision are the West Bay area (Legtaifiya), the Pearl District, Al Khor Resort, Dafna (Administrative District No. 60), Dafna (Administrative District No. 61), Onaiza (Administrative District), Lusail, Al Kharaij, and Jabal Thailab.

Ownership has also become available in commercial malls and units in residential complexes in all regions of the country.

The ministerial decision opens promising prospects for investors to enter into strategic partnerships that will benefit the various groups of society, given the expected investment returns in these areas.