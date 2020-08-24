The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange today recorded an increase of 81.32 points, or 0.83 percent, to reach 9 thousand and 890.37 points.

During today’s session in all sectors, / 357 / million and / 924 / thousand and / 406 / shares were traded with a value of / 586 / million, / 049 / thousand and / 836.184 / riyals, as a result of implementing / 12689 / deal.

The daily bulletin of the Stock Exchange stated that the banking and financial services sector, which witnessed the circulation of / 89 / million and / 526 / thousand and / 455 / shares, with a value of / 143 / million and / 993 / thousand and / 357.033 / riyals as a result of the implementation of / 3055 / transactions, a record A decrease of / 17.70/points, or /0.43 / percent, to reach / 4 / thousand and / 143.6 / points.

While the services and consumer goods sector index, which witnessed the circulation of / 41 / million and / 413 / thousand and / 018 / shares with a value of / 102 / million / 357 / thousand and / 569.760 / riyals as a result of the implementation of / 1942 / deal, an increase by / 38.85 points, or 0.48 percent, to reach 8 thousand and 101.67 points.

The industry sector, which witnessed the circulation of 103 million and 151 thousand and 337 shares, worth 154 million and 121 thousand and 409.737 riyals, as a result of the implementation of 3328 transactions, an increase of 109.17 points. That is, a rate of / 3.78 / percent to reach two thousand and / 997.8 / points.

While the insurance sector index, which witnessed the circulation of / 4 / million and / 152 / alpha and / 336 / shares worth / 6 / million and / 811 / thousand and / 915.443 / riyals, as a result of implementing / 172 / transactions, an increase of / 11.39 / Points, or /0.54 / percent, to reach two thousand and / 127.75 / points.

The real estate sector index, which witnessed the circulation of 103 million and 820 thousand and 343 shares with a value of 123 million and 144 thousand and 676.142 riyals, as a result of implementing / 2435 / transactions, an increase of 11.92. Points, or /0.73 / percent, to reach one thousand and / 655.17 / points.

The telecom sector index, which witnessed the circulation of / 6 / million and / 238 / thousand and / 280 / shares with a value of / 19 / million and / 442 / thousand and / 746.192 / riyals as a result of the implementation of / 864 / transactions, an increase of / 2.68 / points. That is, /0.29 / percent, to reach / 921.89 / points.

The transport sector index, which witnessed the circulation of / 9 / million and / 622 / thousand and / 637 / shares, with a value of / 36 / million, / 178 / thousand and / 161.877 / riyals, as a result of the implementation of / 893 / transactions, a decrease of / 16.57 / points That is, a rate of /0.57 / percent to reach two thousand and / 869.24 / points.

The total return index increased by / 156.33 / points, or / 0.83 / percent, to reach / 19 / alpha and / 013.9 / points.

On the other hand, the Qatar Al-Rayyan Islamic Stock Exchange price index recorded an increase by /31.58 / points, or / 1.41 / percent, to reach two thousand and / 276.94 / points .. The Qatar Al-Rayyan Islamic Stock Exchange index also recorded an increase of /56.34 / points, that is, / 1.41 percent, to reach 4 thousand 061.99 points.

The index of all traded shares increased by / 16.55 / points, or /0.54 / percent, to reach / 3 / thousand and / 064.3 / points.

In today’s session, the shares of 28 companies rose, the prices of 13 companies decreased, and 4 companies maintained their previous closing price.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session today reached / 574 / billion and / 726 / million and / 223 / thousand and / 582.490 / riyals.