The State of Qatar stressed the importance of work based on the principle of cooperation and partnership to mitigate the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, pointing out that the pandemic did not exclude a country or region in the world, referring to the determined efforts it made to deal with its repercussions.

This came in a statement made by His Excellency Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, the permanent representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, before the Second (Economic and Financial) Committee of the United Nations General Assembly at its 75th session to discuss “Building back better after the pandemic / Covid-19 /: Ensuring a more equitable global economy, inclusive societies and sustainable recovery. “

The ambassador stated that the State of Qatar continues to make unremitting efforts and has taken proactive steps to deal with the repercussions of the epidemic, noting the investment of the State of Qatar that has contributed to innovation, technology and science, and in enabling urgent and effective measures to contain the epidemic and mitigate its impact and repercussions.

She said, “Since the beginning of the epidemic, the State of Qatar has succeeded in the process of moving to distance learning quickly and without any interruption, taking into account the universality of education for all, which is a priority in Qatar’s policy.”

Since the beginning of the crisis, the State of Qatar has provided medical aid to nearly 78 countries, with the total aid from governmental and non-governmental organizations amounting to more than 89 million dollars, as 20 million dollars were allocated to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, and 10 million dollars to the World Health Organization.

Her Excellency continued, that the State of Qatar continues its development path, and the Qatar National Vision 2030 establishes a strong framework for achieving sustainable development, as it presented during the sessions of the high-level political forum, voluntary national reviews that gave a picture of the progress made in the framework of the implementation of the sustainable development goals that were discussed, confirming The State of Qatar looks forward to presenting the voluntary national review in the year 2021.

It also expressed the State of Qatar’s happiness to host the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, to be held in Doha from 23-27 January 2022, stressing that the State of Qatar will spare no effort to provide all requirements The success of this conference, and for the future work program to be an important opportunity to meet the challenges and achieve inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth.

Her Excellency Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, the permanent representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, stated before the Second (Economic and Financial) Committee of the United Nations General Assembly in its 75th session that the State of Qatar played a racing and pioneering role in providing development and relief assistance. And it ranks among the major countries supporting the United Nations in various fields, noting in this context that the State of Qatar announced in 2018 a multi-year support that is not allocated to the basic resources of the United Nations organizations in the amount of 500 million US dollars.

She explained that part of this support has been allocated as a multi-year contribution, totaling $ 20 million, to support the UNDP’s Sustainable Development Goals Acceleration Labs network, and these laboratories are currently providing innovative measures and solutions to the current challenges resulting from the spread of the epidemic.

Out of the State of Qatar’s belief that there is a role for everyone to address climate change, Her Excellency Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani said, “The State of Qatar played a pioneering role in the Climate Action Summit that was held in September 2019, where His Highness Sheikh Tamim announced Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, for a contribution of 100 million US dollars to support small island developing states and least developed countries to deal with climate change.

In order to ensure that this pledge is translated into reality, Her Excellency stated that the Qatar Fund for Development is currently working on developing a mechanism in order to respond to the challenges related to climate change in small island developing states and least developed countries, through a 10-year strategy aimed at supporting these countries in achieving The ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement and its efforts in the field of sustainable development.

At a time when the unjust and illegal blockade of the State of Qatar continues under false pretenses, Qatar is continuing vigorously and confidently its approach based on the principle of cooperation and partnership with the international community, and supporting efforts to create a stable international environment conducive to achieving sustainable development.