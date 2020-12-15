The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack on an oil tanker in the port of Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and considered it “an act of sabotage contrary to all international norms and laws, which would seriously affect the freedom of navigation and the security and stability of energy supplies.”

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar’s firm stance on rejecting violence, criminal and subversive acts, whatever the motives and reasons.