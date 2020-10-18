The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the explosion that targeted a police headquarters in Ghor State in central Afghanistan, and resulted in deaths and dozens of wounded.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar’s firm stance on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The statement expressed the State of Qatar’s condolences to the families of the victims, the government and people of Afghanistan, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded.