The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Sunday announced 616 new cases of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), five deaths and 1897 recoveries during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 128 and recoveries to 92284.

The deceased patients were of age 50, 52, 58, 64 and 80 respectively and were receiving the necessary medical care, the Ministry said.





All new cases have been introduced to isolation and are receiving necessary healthcare according to their health status, MoPH added.

The Ministry said that the deceased patients were those who got infected during the peak stage of the virus infection weeks before. The rise in the number of deaths these days can be explained thus, the Ministry said.

The Ministry also pointed that the number of new daily cases and hospital admissions are getting declined over the past few weeks.

MoPH stated that it is of great concern that the cases are rising aming families as this population group includes the highest percentage of the elderly and people with chronic conditions. So it has become crucial now more than ever, to be careful and protect the most vulnerable, MoPH said.

While the restrictions of Covid-19 are gradually being lifted in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures like adherence to physical distancing, wearing a face mask and washing hands regularly, the Ministry pointed out.

Most importantly, it is vital that the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions to be protected, MoPH added.

The Ministry said that anyone suffering from Covid-19 symptoms should either contact 16000 helpline or go directly to one of the following designated health centers to undergo the necessary checks: Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Slal and Al Gharafa Health Center. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and to recover from it.

The MoPH also advised all to visit this dedicated section of its website to get the latest updates and new information on Covid-19.

