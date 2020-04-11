Qatar participated in the dialogue session between health officials in the Arab countries members of the Arab Health Ministers Council and experts from China on the coronavirus (Covid-19), which was held by the General Secretariat of the Arab League on Thursday through video conferencing technology.

Director of Public Health Department at the Ministry of Public Health Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad al-Thani and several officials and experts in the ministry and the Hamad Medical Corp represented Qatar at the dialogue session.

During the discussion session, the participants discussed many important issues, most notably the Chinese experience in dealing with the epidemic, the nature of the virus, how to treat it, the risks to which the patient is exposed, the importance of early treatment, and precautionary and preventive measures to prevent Covid-19.

The dialogue session came within the framework of following up the activation of Arab-Chinese co-operation in the fields of preparedness and monitoring plans between health organisations and related sectors in the Arab member states and China and the activating of the Beijing’s initiative on Arab-Chinese co-operation in the health field.