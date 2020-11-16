The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) will resume the process of issuing labour recruitment approvals, which had been temporarily suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, from November 15.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said applications for workers’ recruitment from companies will be considered in the first stage based on specific procedures. Each request will be studied based on the potential employer’s commitment to paying wages and the provision for decent workers’ accommodation.

The ministry indicated that the labour entry mechanism will depend on the travel and return policy of Qatar, as specified by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management.

The MADLSA will issue recruitment approvals according to the actual needs of companies and establishments, the statement added.