Qatar will get two new Indian schools in the next academic year, providing an additional 3,000 seats, Indian ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal has said.

This will take the number of Indian schools in the country to 20.

The envoy, who addressed the media on Sunday, said the new schools will meet the requirements of Indian families in Qatar by providing them with 3,000 more seats.

The process to get the necessary approvals is under way, Dr Mittal said, adding that there is support from the Qatari education authorities in this regard.

Noble Indian School will set up a new campus in the Al Wukair area, while the CBSE curriculum will be introduced at International British School in Bani Hajer, converting it into an Indian school.

The ambassador also said steps are afoot to set up more Indian educational institutions in Qatar. “We have held talks in this regard. We hope the country will get more Indian institutions,” he said, adding that an Indian university will become functional in Qatar next year.

A campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University will start functioning by the second half of 2021, offering courses in various streams, including Science, Commerce, Arts, Languages and Management Studies, he added.