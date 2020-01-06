UNDER the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani, the inaugural edition of Qatar Travel Mart 2020 (QTM 2020) will be held Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in November this year.

With the support of the Prime Minister, QTM 2020, Qatar’s international exhibition for travel and tourism, seeks to boost Qatar’s tourism and will reinforce business and investment opportunities in tourism products and services.

To be held under the theme ‘discover people, place and culture’, QTM 2020 will bring together key government and public sector authorities, domestic and foreign tourism entities as well as travel and tourism professionals to enhance collaborations among them in order to enhance tourism.

QTM 2020 will also provide a platform to create business opportunities for industry professionals in the tourism and travel sectors.

Having recognised tourism as one of the priority sectors fundamental to expanding Qatar’s economy and increasing private sector investment, the Qatar Government has come up with various measure to boost tourism, including visa-free entry for citizens of more 80 countries.

As per an announcement by the World Tourism Organization, Qatar has now become the most open country in the Middle East and the 8th most open in the world, in terms of visa facilitation. Qatar is also one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations with massive growth expected in the next few years.

As per the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy 2030, Qatar is targeting 5.6 million international tourist arrivals by 2023. Investment in the tourism sector is expected to go up to $4 billion by 2028, with the share of the tourism sector in GDP to reach $36.57 billion. The tourism and hospitality sector is also expected to grow, keeping with the FIFA guidelines to have 60,000 hotel rooms by 2022.

Abdel Aziz al Kaabi, VP of Nextfairs, said: “We are proud to hold this exhibition under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani as this reiterates the government’s support to the tourism sector as one of the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030 to diversify the economy. Qatar Travel Mart 2020 will boost Qatar’s position on the international tourism map as a major tourist destination in the region.”

For businesses in the travel industry, as well as their customers, technology plays a vital role. QTM 2020 will feature the latest in travel and tourism technology and hospitality automation, with global travel industry experts showcasing innovative and up-to-date technology to the discerning customer. QTM 2020 will be introducing new technology providers into the budding travel and tourism industry in Qatar.

Another highlight of QTM 2020 is the Hosted Buyer programme, where professional buyers and purchasers, which include top level senior executives and decision makers from a variety of companies and industries, will attend the exhibition. The Hosted Buyer programme will give exhibitors and attendees an opportunity to meet international buyers from Asia, Europe, Russia, Far East and Latin America face-to-face in a highly-effective environment designed to save time and money, enabling new business and signing of new agreements.

In addition to the exhibition, QTM 2020 will feature a conference that will enable industry professionals to stay abreast of the latest news in tourism sector. Besides, the exhibition will embrace the Global Village that acts as a hub to connect different parts of the world under one roof showcasing heritage and philosophies of different countries.QTM 2020 seeks to boost Qatar’s tourism and reinforce investment opportunities in the sector

Source:qatar-tribune.com