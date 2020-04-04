The International Association of Horticultural Producers has approved an application from Qatar to host the International Horticultural Exhibition in 2021/22.

The event is set to be held in Qatari capital Doha from October 21st next year, closing on March 17th, 2022.

Covering at least 50 hectares, the event will have a theme focused on greening the desert and improving the environment.

It is expected to attract at least three million visitors.

Expo 2021 Qatar will be organised in the context that climate, water and soil are indispensable and endangered resources.

Based on the Qatar National Vision 2030 the objectives of Expo 2021 Qatar are:

Host the first horticultural exhibition in a region with a desert climate.

Invite the global horticultural sector to share knowledge and experience in support of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

To lead the region in how the Green City Concept can be applied in the Middle East.

Encourage horticultural innovation around the climate, water and soil situation in Qatar.

To stimulate international investments and business opportunities for foreign countries in Qatar.

Establish a connection between green, sport and human health.

Develop an ‘international park’ in support of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Commenting on the approval AIPH secretary general, Tim Briercliffe, said: “The approval of this expo marks an exciting new opportunity for developing horticulture and city greening in Qatar and the broader Middle East region.

“This will be a unique opportunity for the world to demonstrate how plants and the landscape can address challenges faced by hot, desert countries and we very much look forward to working with the government of Qatar to make this a great event which will held just one year before they host the FIFA World Cup.”

During the 165th general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions, the organisers of Horticultural Expo 2021 presented member states with an overview of the event, themed “Green Desert, Better Environment”.

Abdulla Bin Abdulaziz Al Subai, minister of municipality and environment in Qatar, said: “It is of utmost importance to consider the Expo 2021 Doha as a catalyst for boosting the construction of parks, the development of horticulture and the planting of flowers, plants and trees in harsh climates in terms of heat, salinity and aridity.

“Thus, we are very proud that Doha is hosting an interactive, multi-purpose expo with goals to enhance the natural environment at an international level.

“We hope that many countries will want to participate in such an important and interactive event with their own inspiring content.

“We will encourage countries to share their technology and knowledge with nations that manage harsh climates so we can find radical solutions for the benefit of all.

“As we live most of our lives in cities, we should consider the beauty of cities and green areas as both vital and significant.”

For Jamal Al-Kaabi, representing the ministry of the municipality and the environment of Qatar, the theme is of major importance in the context of growing international consciousness of global warming and climate change.

Expo 2021 Doha will thus aim to raise awareness of the dangers of desertification, while also inspiring visitors by proposing solutions to promote a prosperous green life in the desert.

The location of the Expo – in Doha’s Al Bidda park, close to the city’s historical center – responds to this aim, making it easy to access for visitors and integrating an existing natural reserve with minimum disruption.

