Qatar Tourism Statistics 1999-2020

NOTE: All 2020 and later data are UN projections and DO NOT include any impacts of the COVID-19 virus.
International tourism receipts are expenditures by international inbound visitors, including payments to national carriers for international transport. These receipts include any other prepayment made for goods or services received in the destination country. They also may include receipts from same-day visitors, except when these are important enough to justify separate classification. For some countries they do not include receipts for passenger transport items. Data are in current U.S. dollars.

  • Qatar tourism statistics for 2017 was 15,757,000,000.00, a 25.13% increase from 2016.
  • Qatar tourism statistics for 2016 was 12,593,000,000.00, a 3.81% increase from 2015.
  • Qatar tourism statistics for 2015 was 12,131,000,000.00, a 14.7% increase from 2014.
  • Qatar tourism statistics for 2014 was 10,576,000,000.00, a 25.13% increase from 2013.
05,000,000,00010,000,000,00015,000,000,000Spending ($)
20002002200420062011201220142016051015% of Exports
20002002200420062011201220142016
Data Source: World Bank

MLA Citation: 

Similar Country Ranking
Country Name Spending ($)
United States 251,361,000,000.00
France 69,894,000,000.00
Spain 68,437,000,000.00
Germany 56,173,000,000.00
United Kingdom 51,474,000,000.00
Italy 44,548,000,000.00
Australia 43,982,000,000.00
Hong Kong 38,039,000,000.00
Japan 36,979,000,000.00
Macao 35,726,000,000.00
Austria 22,408,000,000.00
Portugal 21,099,000,000.00
UAE 21,048,000,000.00
Canada 20,404,000,000.00
Netherlands 20,352,000,000.00
Switzerland 20,134,000,000.00
Singapore 19,707,000,000.00
Greece 18,820,000,000.00
South Korea 16,999,000,000.00
Qatar 15,757,000,000.00
Saudi Arabia 14,848,000,000.00
Ireland 14,283,000,000.00
Sweden 14,205,000,000.00
Poland 14,083,000,000.00
Belgium 13,750,000,000.00
Croatia 11,128,000,000.00
New Zealand 10,583,000,000.00
Hungary 8,453,000,000.00
Denmark 7,969,000,000.00
Czech Republic 7,693,000,000.00
Israel 7,572,000,000.00
Panama 6,865,000,000.00
Norway 6,515,000,000.00
Argentina 5,514,000,000.00
Finland 5,204,000,000.00
Luxembourg 4,980,000,000.00
Chile 4,604,000,000.00
Puerto Rico 4,090,000,000.00
Bahrain 3,836,000,000.00
Cyprus 3,128,000,000.00
Iceland 3,024,000,000.00
Slovak Republic 2,995,000,000.00
Slovenia 2,952,000,000.00
Oman 2,791,000,000.00
Uruguay 2,666,000,000.00
Bahamas 2,598,000,000.00
Estonia 2,144,000,000.00
Malta 1,746,000,000.00
Aruba 1,733,000,000.00
Lithuania 1,587,000,000.00
Latvia 1,082,000,000.00
Barbados 1,064,000,000.00
Antigua and Barbuda 774,000,000.00
Trinidad and Tobago 739,000,000.00
Sint Maarten (Dutch part) 646,000,000.00
Kuwait 643,000,000.00
Seychelles 585,000,000.00
Curacao 572,000,000.00
Bermuda 513,000,000.00
St. Kitts and Nevis 354,000,000.00
Brunei 177,000,000.00

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY