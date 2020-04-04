Qatar Tourism Statistics 1999-2020

NOTE: All 2020 and later data are UN projections and DO NOT include any impacts of the COVID-19 virus.

Qatar tourism statistics for 2017 was 15,757,000,000.00 , a 25.13% increase from 2016.

Qatar tourism statistics for 2016 was 12,593,000,000.00 , a 3.81% increase from 2015.

Qatar tourism statistics for 2015 was 12,131,000,000.00 , a 14.7% increase from 2014.

Qatar tourism statistics for 2014 was 10,576,000,000.00, a 25.13% increase from 2013.

International tourism receipts are expenditures by international inbound visitors, including payments to national carriers for international transport. These receipts include any other prepayment made for goods or services received in the destination country. They also may include receipts from same-day visitors, except when these are important enough to justify separate classification. For some countries they do not include receipts for passenger transport items. Data are in current U.S. dollars.