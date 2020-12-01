Qatar University and the Communications Regulatory Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding, for cooperation in academic, research and professional fields, and for student support in the field of communications and information technology.

The memorandum was signed by Dr. Hassan bin Rashid Al Derham, President of Qatar University, and Mr. Muhammad Ali Al Mannai, Chairman of the Communications Regulatory Authority, in the presence of officials from both sides.

The memorandum of understanding, which will last for four years, stipulates coordination and cooperation in various fields, such as exchanging expertise and information to enhance cooperation in the fields of scientific research related to communication and information technology, and coordination and cooperation in the field of organizing seminars, workshops and training courses related to communication and information technology.

The memorandum also stipulates the two sides’ cooperation in implementing joint programs in the field of awareness and public consultations, cooperation in the field of research studies related to communications services, networks, systems, and modern and future applications, and cooperation in any other possible areas of common interest.

Dr. Hassan bin Rashid Al Dirham said that this partnership supports the expansion of communication channels between Qatar University and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to push the transition to a knowledge economy and to open the way for companies to benefit from the university’s facilities, as well as expand partnerships with faculty members who specialize in scientific research, hold various events and launch Various initiatives that serve all participants and benefit Qatar and Qatar society as a whole.

He added that the memorandum contributes to activating community partnership and facilitating the transfer of knowledge and technology in the service of the university and society, and deepening the relationship with the industrial sector towards more cooperation and joint interaction in a way that supports the educational process and students.

In turn, Mr. Muhammad Ali Al-Mannai said that the memorandum of understanding contributes to strengthening cooperation between the two parties and supports the issue of developing the skills and training of young people, and increasing their knowledge in the field of communications and information technology, in a way that contributes to achieving one of the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 aimed at finding a balance between the oil-based economy And between a more knowledge-based economy, seeking to diversify the Qatari economy.

He also indicated that the memorandum will open the door for the exchange of experiences and information, in a way that enriches scientific research and research studies related to communications and information technology.

On the sidelines of the signing, the award ceremony for the competition / website design for the Qatar Internet Exchange Point was held, which was organized in cooperation between the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Qatar University and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers – Branch / State of Qatar /.

The design presented by Naseer Hafez Maulana Yaqoub Ali won the first place, while Hamad Abdullah Al-Mir won the second place, and Yusra Makki came third in the order of winners.