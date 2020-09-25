Qatar and the US yesterday held a video conference in continuation of the third Strategic Dialogue in law enforcement and counter-terrorism. The Qatari side was chaired by HE the Director of the Department of International Co-operation at the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the National Counter-Terrorism Committee Major General Abdul Aziz Abdullah al-Ansari. The American side was chaired by Co-ordinator for Counter-terrorism at the US Department of State ambassador Nathan Sales. The talks dealt with ways to enhance co-operation between the two countries in counter-terrorism. The topics discussed included co-operation in countering terrorism and its financing, and Qatar’s preparation for Financial Action Task Force mutual evaluation, in addition to mechanisms for combating extremism, aviation security, and preparations for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.