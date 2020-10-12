With the up to date and a modern airport, Hamad International Airport in Qatar and their new visa system allows the citizens of more than 80 countries in the world to visit Qatar visa free. This makes Qatar currently the most open Middle Eastern country. The official governmental airline, Qatar Airways, is the most popular company that is used to visit Qatar. For all other nationalities, there is an online visa system where you can obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) or a Tourist Visa to visit Qatar.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

WHO CAN APPLY FOR QATAR ETA ONLINE?

If you hold a residence permit or visa to any of the following countries, you may apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization and obtain a visa on arrival: Schengen countries, Australia, Canada, UK, USA or New Zealand.

In addition, proof of valid visitor visa held for any one of the following countries: Australia, Canada, GCC, New Zealand, and Schengen countries, USA or UK. Visa must be valid for at least 30 days after arrival from the date of entry into Qatar.

How to prove of residence: A resident card, utility bill, phone bill, credit/debit card bill, tenancy contract, and the official printed address page on passport.

HOW LONG IS MY QATAR VISA VALID FOR?

A visa waiver valid up to 180 days from the date that it was issued and entitles tourists to visit and spend a maximum of 90 days in Qatar. You may enter the country within the given time period more than one time.

A visa waiver valid up to 30 days from the date that it was issued and entitles tourists to visit and spend a maximum of 30 days in Qatar. You may enter the country within the given time period more than one time. This waiver can be extended for another 30 days.

Some countries have specific requirements and you should check your eligibility for a visa waiver.

If you have a residence permit or a visa already to a country that is eligible for a visa waiver, you may apply for an ETA. In that case there are no visa fees at all. If your country is not on the list at all, you must obtain an online visa. We can help you in obtaining the visa to Qat

The Tourist Visa to Qatar is applied online and you are requested to have a working e-mail address at all times. All the information about your e-Visa application will be sent to the e-mail you state in your application. You must pay for the visa online with a Visa or Mastercard. The cost of the visa to the government of Qatar is QAR 100 or about USD 15.00depending on the currency exchange rate.

IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE I SHOULD KNOW?

If you are in transit and wish to briefly visit Doha, you may apply for a Qatar Transit Visa. It allows you to visit Doha in between your flights. The visiting time can be anything between 5 to 96 hours. This visa is free of charge, but must be applied in advance.

Please note, that iVisa or your government cannot intervene in case you are refused entry to Qatar.