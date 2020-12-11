Qatar Visa for Visit to Family, Relatives and Friends

WARNING: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, visa applications for your destination country may not have started yet. Please consult the relevant official authorities for up-to-date information.

Do I Need a Visa to Travel to Qatar?

Nationals of most foreign countries are required to apply for an entry visa to visit Qatar. Some countries are part of the visa-free regime while citizens of certain countries can obtain visa on arrival. Residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates) are entitled to single-entry visas on arrival for periods up to one month. The countries whose citizens can obtain a visa on arrival as part of bilateral arrangements include the United States, France, Italy, Canada, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Portugal, Ireland, Greece, Finland, Spain, Switzerland, Monaco, the Vatican, Iceland, Andorra, San Marino, Lichtenstein, Brunei, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and South Korea. Citizens from countries which are eligible to enter Qatar with visa waivers can stay for up to 90 days within a period of 180 days. Make sure to check out online whether you need an entry visa and how long you can stay in Qatar before processing your application.

Qatar Visa Types

Qatar visas are broadly categorized as tourist visas, business visas, Gulf Cooperation Council resident visit visas, family visit visa, family residence visa, transit visa and other types of visas including education visas. Single or multiple entry visas are issued in accordance with the existing visa regimes between countries.

Type C (Short-term Stay) Visa

A short-term visa is issued for predetermined periods in line with the applicant’s request for stays that are not exceeding 90 days.

Qatar Tourist Visa

Citizens of 80 countries can apply for a tourist visa on arrival through online application. Tourist visa applications can be made through an employer, Qatar Airways and hotels. Qatar-Oman joint tourist visa is issued for citizens of eligible countries granting them free travel permit between two countries for stays up to one month.

Qatar Visa for Business and Fair Visits

Business visas are handled in two categories and allows for conducting business on a temporary term in Qatar. 72-hour business visa is issued for short term trips with the possibility of extending it for another 72-hours. On the other hand, business visa gives entry permit to expatriate workers or people who intend to engage in contractual work for short term. It is valid up to three months. Business visa can be issued following an approval by a company or institution in Qatar.

Qatar Visa for Visit to Family, Relatives and Friends

Family members of expatriate workers who would like to visit them for periods up to six months can ask for Family Visit Visa. Although the visa is issued for one month, the holder has the right to extend it for a maximum of six months period for close immediate relatives.

Qatar Visa for Cultural, Sports Activities and Participation to Conferences

Travelers from third countries who would like to visit Qatar to participate cultural or sports related events can apply for tourist visitor visa as well.

Qatar Visa for Short-term Education and Traineeship

Foreign nationals who would like to go to Qatar for short-term education or training purposes can also apply for tourist visa supported by the host institution. All visa procedures are governed by Ministry of Interior. However, the visitor shall obtain an education visa if he/she intends to stay for a longer term.

Type D (Long-term Stay) Visa

Long-term visa grants its holder the right to visit Qatar for periods extending over 90 days.

Expatriates who wish to make business investments in Qatar are entitled to residency rights without employment conditions. Foreigners seeking such intentions can apply for an investor visa upon submission of property ownership documents, certificate of good will and qualified medical check-ups.

Expatriate workers can apply for Family Residence Visa if they would like their bring their dependents under certain conditions. They must have the sufficient resources and demonstrate completion of six months of employment. Family Residence Visa is issued under the expatriate workers’ employership.

Foreign nationals who wish to study at an educational institution in Qatar shall obtain Education Residence Visa given that they will have secured their approved placements.

Qatar Transit Visa

Qatar transit visa enables the holder to stop over in its airports on a temporary basis. The traveler can spend up to 24 hours during the transfer to the next destination.Qatar transit visa also allows the holder to go out of the airport and stay in Qatar. However, it cannot be issued for business or tourist visits.

General Requirements to Apply for Qatar Visa

Tourist visa requirements for travelling to Qatar are explained in detail below. Please be aware of the fact that the required documents may differ depending on the term and purpose of your stay, hence the category of your visa. The Consulate always reserves its right to ask for additional documents.

Qatar Visa Applications

A passport or travel document with at minimum two blank pages, valid for at least six months and for at least 90 days after the end of travel. Copy of the first page including personal data and previous visas if obtained. Completed and signed visa application form along with two biometric photo that is not older than 6 months. Passport copy and personal photo requirements for the e-visa applications should be in line with the guidelines provided online. Proof of travel with confirmed both-way tickets. Bank account details proving that the passenger can sufficiently fund his/her travel. It is important that the applicant does not pose any threat to the public health, security, morals, or the national economy. Hence, the applicant should not be accused or convicted of a crime. Evidence of occupation in the form of certified documents through employer letter, student certificate, document of registration or demonstration of pension funds. Accommodation details through an invitation letter or proof of your hotel reservation throughout your stay. Documentation of travel health insurance.

There are specific documents to enclose your application depending on your employment status.

Employed:

Employment contract (original certificate of employment indicating the position in the company and the salary)

Bank account statement of the past 6 months

Approval letter of leave from employer

Income Tax Return (ITR)

Self-employed:

Proof of business license (company registration)

Company’s bank account statement of the past 6 months

Income Tax Return (ITR)

Student:

Documentation of University enrollment

No-objection certificate from school management

Retired:

Pension statement documenting the past 6 months

Unemployed:

Proof of financial resources is nevertheless required

If the person is not able to finance his/her own expenses, proof of a sponsor is mandatory.

What is Visa Sponsorship for Qatar?

Students or unemployed/retired people who are not in a position to cover their own travel expenses will need to demonstrate support from a sponsor who will borne the full costs. The sponsor is entitled to certain requirements. Hence, only first grade relatives can fulfill this position. You can check our website for all the relevant details.

Qatar Visa Rules

Gulf Cooperation Council countries’ residents with legitimate professions may get “GCC Resident Visa” on arrival. It permits single-entry to Qatar for 30 days with the option of renewal for three more months. Visitors who would like to apply such visa can be asked to present their professional documents upon entry in the country.

Nationals of countries who are considered as ineligible to enter Qatar without a visa can apply for Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) if they fulfill certain conditions. Individuals who have a valid residence permit or a visit visa to Schengen states, Australia, Canada, UK, New Zealand or USA can submit an online application form to obtain Electronic Travel Authorization. Therefore, those who are qualified for ETA shall prove their residence in the above mentioned countries.

Beware that Qatar does not admit dual nationality meaning that travelers who are in possession of Qatari citizenship shall enter and exit solely with Qatari passport.

Please keep in mind that the entry requirements may change based on decisions of the authorities and it is strongly advised to have solid information from the local diplomatic missions in your country of residence prior to your departure.

Qatar Visa Requirements

In addition to above mentioned application documents, general requirements include:

Qatar Visa requirements for Non-Europeans

Foreigners can schedule their trips to Qatar upon fulfilling the above mentioned criterias to obtain an entry visa if they are not among the eligible nations to ask for visa waivers. You should check online to learn about the terms of agreements between your country and Qatar.

Qatar Visa for European citizens

All European Member countries are entitled to visa free travel to Qatar. They can obtain a visa upon arrival which will be valid for 180 days beginning from the date of issuance. It allows the EU citizens to spend up to 90 days in the country.

Qatar Visa requirement for US, UK, and Canadian citizens

US citizens are not requested to have prior visa arrangements before travelling to Qatar. They can get free visa waiver on arrival with a passport that is valid for six months. The visa waiver on arrival enables the US citizens to stay in Qatar for up to thirty days with multiple entry options. It can be further extended for a month.

UK citizens can obtain a free tourist visa upon arrival which is valid for 30 days. Stays more than thirty days can be extended through the Ministry of Interior. Those who are travelling for other purposes shall obtain a suitable entry visa before visiting Qatar.

Canadian citizens are also not requested to make visa applications prior to their travel to Qatar. They can obtain visa waivers on arrival which will enable the holder to stay up to 30 days with the possibility of extension.