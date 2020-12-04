QNA/New York

Qatar renewed its commitment to the culture of peace, and warned against fabricating crises and spreading hatred among peoples, indicating that translating the commitment to the “Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace” entails distancing from policies that undermine the efforts of the international community to promote peace and security.

In a statement before the 75th session of the UN General Assembly to discuss the item “Culture of Peace”, HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani underlined that fabricating crises and spreading hatred among peoples undermine the efforts of the international community to promote a culture of peace, noting that the violation of the sovereignty of states, the interference in their internal affairs, and the lack of respect for international law and human rights, contradict the international community’s endeavour to spread a culture of peace.

In this context, HE Sheikha Alya pointed to the ongoing unjust blockade imposed on Qatar for more than three years, emphasising that the blockade represents a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, which obliges states to refrain from fuelling conflicts and resolve differences through dialogue, in line with the provisions of the international law and the United Nations Charter.

HE Sheikha Alya expressed concern over the inflammatory rhetoric which has experienced a dangerous turn due to the persistence of institutional and systematic calls to repeatedly target nearly 2bn Muslims around the world, by deliberately insulting their religious symbols, stressing that Qatar condemns the great rise in populist rhetoric that incites insult to religions, and expresses its total rejection of all forms of hate speech that is based on belief, race or religion.

She affirmed Qatar’s commitment to implementing the “Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace”, based on its belief that the achievement of peace at the national and international levels requires directing all efforts towards achieving sustainable development; respecting human rights, the rule of law and gender equality; and combating terrorism, extremism and corruption.

She underlined that Qatar has harnessed its capabilities in building and promoting peace, through the adoption of a neutral and credible foreign policy and positive and balanced international relations.

Highlighting the confidence in Qatar’s policy at the international level, HE Sheikha Alya said that the State has worked to prevent and resolve conflicts by peaceful means through mediation and preventive diplomacy as tools to achieve peace based on Chapter VI of the UN Charter, indicating that Qatar’s efforts have contributed to reaching peaceful settlements of a number of conflicts, the latest of which is facilitating and hosting the Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, which were welcomed by the UN Security Council.

In conclusion, she reiterated Qatar’s commitment to actively participate in the international efforts to promote the culture of peace, spread the values of moderation and tolerance, and reject hatred, violence and extremism in all forms.