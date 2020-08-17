The State of Qatar expressed its great surprise at the repetition of the attack of Mr. Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemeni Minister of Information, against the State of Qatar in the context of the conflict in brotherly Yemen, noting that “this repetition expresses the bankruptcy of Mr. Al-Eryani, who left the tragedy of the brotherly Yemeni people aside and emptied the attack on the State of Qatar. “

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed – in a statement today – its categorical rejection of the allegations contained in his media statements, and stressed that they are completely false.