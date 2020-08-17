The State of Qatar expressed its great surprise at the repetition of the attack of Mr. Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemeni Minister of Information, against the State of Qatar in the context of the conflict in brotherly Yemen, noting that “this repetition expresses the bankruptcy of Mr. Al-Eryani, who left the tragedy of the brotherly Yemeni people aside and emptied the attack on the State of Qatar. “
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed – in a statement today – its categorical rejection of the allegations contained in his media statements, and stressed that they are completely false.
Qatar was surprised that the Yemeni Minister of Information was ready to attack it at the expense of the tragedy of the people of his country
The State of Qatar expressed its great surprise at the repetition of the attack of Mr. Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemeni Minister of Information, against the State of Qatar in the context of the conflict in brotherly Yemen, noting that “this repetition expresses the bankruptcy of Mr. Al-Eryani, who left the tragedy of the brotherly Yemeni people aside and emptied the attack on the State of Qatar. “