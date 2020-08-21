Qatar welcomed the agreement between the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives on an immediate ceasefire, the suspension of all combat operations across Libya, and the activation of the political process.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar’s hope that all Libyan parties would respond to the declaration of a ceasefire, expedite the completion of the political process, and lift the blockade on the oil fields to resume production and exports.

The statement expressed Qatar’s hope for this declaration to contribute to supporting efforts for a political solution in Libya and rebuilding the country in a way that preserves the rights of the Libyan people and the rule of law.

The statement renewed Qatar’s support for the Skhirat Agreement, and called on all Libyan brothers to uphold the national interest and adhere to dialogue without excluding any component of the Libyan society, leading to a comprehensive political settlement that preserves Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and fulfills the aspirations of its people for security and stability. (QNA)