The State of Qatar welcomed Azerbaijan and Armenia reaching an agreement providing for a ceasefire in the Nagorno Karabakh region.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar’s aspiration for the declaration of a ceasefire to pave the way for resolving the dispute between the two countries through dialogue and diplomatic means in a manner that preserves the interests of the two countries and two peoples.

The statement affirmed the State of Qatar’s support for international efforts aimed at restoring security, stability and peace in the region