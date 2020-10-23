The State of Qatar welcomed the ceasefire agreement announced by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya in all Libyan territories.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the efforts made by the UN envoy to Libya, and expressed its hope that this agreement would endure and be preserved.

The statement expressed the wishes of the State of Qatar that this declaration would be a step forward in the path of a comprehensive political solution that preserves the unity of the Libyan territories, respects the rights of the brotherly Libyan people, and establishes a state of law and civil institutions.