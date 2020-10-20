QNA/Doha

The State of Qatar welcomed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of his intention to remove Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Qatar looks forward to the completion of the procedures to remove Sudan from the US list as soon as possible, expressing hope that the prospective step would contribute to supporting the democratic transition process in Sudan.

The statement renewed Qatar’s support for Sudan and the aspirations of its brotherly people to achieve economic stability, progress and prosperity.