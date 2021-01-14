Today, the Organizing Committee of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf for Basketball approved a program of tournaments and events for the year 2021, foremost of which is Qatar’s hosting of the Champions Clubs Championship.

The program, which was agreed upon during the committee’s meeting via visual communication technology, included the establishment of the Champions Clubs Championship in the State of Qatar in the middle of this year, and the Clubs Championship for the Basketball Trials after the end of the Champions Clubs Championship in the State of Qatar as well. Qatar will also host the consultative meeting of the heads of the Gulf Basketball Associations.

The junior national teams tournament will be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain from 11 to 18 August, while the youth and general teams tournament for basketball trios will be held after the conclusion of the junior championship in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to a number of courses for coaches and referees in conjunction with the tournaments.

During the meeting, the minutes of the previous meeting held in Kuwait were approved, and the National Olympic Committee’s letter regarding the postponement of the third Gulf Cooperation Council Games in Kuwait 2021 was reviewed.