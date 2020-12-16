The Olympic Council of Asia announced today that Qatar has won the bid to host the 2030 Asian Games.

The State of Qatar won the hosting of the twenty-first Asian Games in 2030 after the Doha file received the highest number of votes in the vote that took place today on the sidelines of the 39th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia in the Omani capital, Muscat.

The Saudi capital, Riyadh, will host the 2034 Asian Games, according to the General Assembly’s proposal to host the voting winner for the 2030 round, while the other city will host the 2034 tournament.

This came during the meeting of the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia, which was held today in the Omani capital, Muscat.

Thus, holding the Asian Games 2030 and 2034 in two Arab countries, respectively, is evidence of support and promotion of sport in West Asian countries.

The 39th General Assembly of the Asian Olympic Council was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Doha 2030 File Committee, HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and CEO of the Foundation, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting of the General Assembly was chaired by His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Olympic Council of Asia, in the presence of 24 representatives of the National Olympic Committees in Asian countries, in addition to the presence of representatives of the National Olympic Committees from 21 countries remotely.

The Asian Games is the largest tournament supervised by the Olympic Council of Asia, and it is the second largest multi-sport event in the world after the Summer Olympics, with more than ten thousand athletes and athletes from 45 Asian countries participating in it.

The State of Qatar previously hosted the fifteenth Asian Games in 2006, which witnessed for the first time the participation of all 45 member states of the Olympic Council of Asia, and 423 competitions were organized through 39 sports.

Qatar has a long track record in organizing world championships, including the 2010 World Indoor Championships, IAAF World Championships in Short Course 2014, World Handball Championships 2015, World Cycling Championships 2016, World Gymnastics Championships 2018, World Athletics Championships 2019, and the Games The First Beach World Championship / Qatar 2019 /, and Qatar is about to organize other major tournaments, most notably the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2023 World Aquatic Championship, the 2023 World Judo Championship as well, and other tournaments listed on its sports calendar.

The Qatar Olympic Committee also announced that it had formally submitted a request to the International Olympic Committee to join the “continuous dialogue” and non-binding on hosting one of the upcoming editions of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, starting from the 2032 edition.

It is noteworthy that the last edition of the Asian Games was held in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia in 2018, while the next edition – the nineteenth – will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 10 to 25, 2022, and the next edition in Aichi – Nagoya / Japan in 2026.