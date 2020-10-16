The State of Qatar won a bronze medal and third place in the world in the Fifth Korea Innovation Olympiad for Youth (Q) 2020, a virtual organization organized (remotely) by the International Women Inventors and Entrepreneurs Association (WWIEA) to raise awareness of innovation.

This international coronation comes by student Abdul Hadi Jaber Jaber from Jassim Bin Hamad Secondary School for Boys, for his research entitled “The effect of nanoparticles on treating diabetic foot”, after winning the national competition for scientific research organized by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in cooperation with the Qatar Fund. To sponsor scientific research.

The research was based on the idea of ​​the increase in the number of people with diabetes from 108 million in 1980 to more than 422 million in 2017 according to WHO statistics, as poor blood flow and neuropathy in the feet is one of the main complications of diabetes, in addition to that, The risk of developing foot ulceration and resulting infection can lead to amputation and life-threatening complications.

This research was designed with the aim of producing socks saturated with nanoparticles from a plant source, as different concentrations of silver nitrate were mixed with watercress extract to generate nanoparticles of silver, and the saturated socks with a different concentration of nanoparticles were placed on a wound with a depth of 2 mm made in Introduce mice with diabetes to test wound healing time.

This coronation comes within a set of international and regional awards that government schools in the State of Qatar have achieved in the past period, which indicate the strength of the educational process outcomes, the strength of the educational and academic plans on which the Ministry of Education and Higher Education is based, in addition to the strategic vision that has been adopted by government schools. Which is based on supporting intellectual creativity and interest in scientific materials, to create a new generation

Of researchers and creators, and work to prepare them for the knowledge economy.

It is worth noting that the Korea Innovation Olympiad Competition is an opportunity for students of national and international schools and universities to participate with their ideas, inventions, innovations and intellectual properties, as well as aiming at nurturing global leaders through creativity, moral courage and teamwork, and nurturing talents that will lead the era of the creative economy by developing point-based leadership Personal strength and talent, as well as broadening the horizon as a global citizen through exchange with students from all over the world, and the search for young talents that lead the future community of intellectual property.