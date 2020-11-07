Qatar Airways celebrates the tenth anniversary of the launch of its first flight between Doha and the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, and Qatar Airways added Hanoi to its network of destinations in 2010 and Hanoi – the airline’s second destination in Vietnam after Ho Chi Minh City, which Qatar Airways launched its flights to in 2007 As the first Gulf airline to operate direct flights to the largest Vietnamese cities, and on the other hand, Qatar Airways said that travelers will spend the best time at the new Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, where the beautiful architecture of the many and varied options of food and drinks, indicating that the carrier operates 3 flights per week to The German capital, Qatar Airways said on its official computer on Twitter, “The Airbus A350 -1O00 contains a main landing gear consisting of 6 wheels to support the maximum take-off weight of 319 tons.”The Airbus A350 aircraft was built using 70% advanced materials, which contributed to creating a lighter and more sustainable aircraft, and Qatar Airways recently announced the receipt of three new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, thus Qatar Airways owns 52 A350 aircraft in its fleet. The three new aircraft are equipped with Qsuite business class seats, and are designated to operate long-haul flights in Africa, the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.