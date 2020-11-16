Qatar Airways Holidays has announced the launch of “Safe Airlift Holidays” packages to enjoy an unforgettable vacation in the Maldives.

According to the Qatar Airways Twitter account, citizens and residents will be exempt from quarantine or self-isolation upon their return to Doha, and residents will also be exempt from the requirement to obtain an exceptional entry permit to enter the country.

Qatar Airways explained that the following steps must be taken to enjoy this package:

Before departure,

book a package with Qatar Holidays,

fill out the permit form,

submit a certificate of negative result for the PCR test

On departure to the Maldives,

a rapid PCR examination at the boarding gate,

examination results within 15 minutes,

boarding after receiving the negative result

Upon arrival in the Maldives,

the holiday is enjoyed without any examination

Upon arrival in Doha,

return without an exceptional entry permit.

A quick PCR examination,

quarantine is not necessary in case the result is negative. You

can book via this link:

https://www.qatarairwaysholidays.com/qa-en/offers/