Qatari judges participate in workshop on developing commercial litigation in London

Nine Qatari judges are currently participating in the British capital, London, in a workshop on developing commercial litigation, within the framework of the Qatari-British judicial cooperation program between the Supreme Judicial Council and the United Kingdom Embassy in Doha.

Hosted by the London Circuit Commercial Court, the workshop comes within the project of the transition towards a specialized judiciary that is being undertaken by the Supreme Judicial Council, and preparations for the opening of the Commercial Court scheduled for this year.

The workshop covers many topics related to the developmental clauses of the procedural litigation process, especially the emerging issues in commercial disputes and case management, and the completion of the procedural process of judgments with the powers and tools of implementing rulings.

The workshop program also includes a practical part, through which Qatari judges are acquainted with the most prominent solutions to the challenges facing commercial litigation proceedings, including smart commercial and cross borders crimes, from the experience of British court judges. (QNA)