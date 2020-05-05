Many Qatari patients undergoing treatment abroad have been brought back safely according to their wishes in the light of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis,” Dr Ghalia Mohamed al-Harami, director of the Department of Medical Relations and Abroad Treatment at the Ministry of Public Health, told Qatar TV Monday.

“The department co-ordinated their safe return in co-operation with the entities concerned and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) to guarantee that their treatment is continued inside the country and they got into quarantine for 14 days when returning to the country,” she explained.

The department has also co-ordinated with the medical offices abroad and HMC to classify the returning cases and give them the adequate treatment accordingly. Some were secured beds at the hospitals when needed and others received treatment at home in co-ordination with the specialists on a case by case basis.

She pointed out that the department still receives applications form Qataris for treatment abroad and these are subject to the assessment of the medical committees concerned. When the application is approved, the respective medical centres and facilities abroad are contacted to discuss the available options and the possibility of securing a place for the patient.

However, all the approved cases are kept on hold until the epidemic is over and the situation improves allowing travel and treatment outside the country. Meanwhile, all the possible treatment options are given to the patients inside the country in a timely manner.

The official added that around 300 to 400 Qatari patients used to receive treatment abroad a month .