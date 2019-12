The Qatari-Tunisian Joint Military Committee held its third meeting Wednesday in the presence of HE the Chief of Staff of Qatari Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen al-Ghanim and Inspector General of the Tunisian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abdelmoneim Belati. During the meeting, they reviewed several issues related to the existing military co-operation between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop joint co-ordination mechanisms.

Source:gulf-times.com