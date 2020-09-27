Qatar Airways Group today released its annual report for the year 2019-2020, which highlights the airline’s continued resilience in the face of the illegal blockade on the State of Qatar, and the strength of its operations during a period considered the most difficult in the history of aviation in the world.

The report pointed out that despite Qatar Airways having great experience in facing exceptional challenges, the year 2019-2020 was different and full of unprecedented challenges, as this year witnessed the continuation of the illegal blockade on the State of Qatar, and the suspension of Air Italy operations by the majority shareholder. In the company, keeping pace with the changes in accounting policy and reporting standards, and the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /) pandemic, which formed a combination of challenges that led Qatar Airways Group to record a loss of 7 billion riyals in the fiscal year 2019-2020.

And according to the report, had it not been for the occurrence of these exceptional matters, the group would have been on its way to record better financial results than the previous fiscal year in terms of the operational level and net profits, thus reflecting the development and improvement in its operations, and this matter was evident through the increase in total operating revenues and income. The other amounted to 51.1 billion riyals, an increase of 6.4 percent compared to last year, and revenue from passenger flights grew by 8.9 percent, with available seats per kilometer increasing by 3.2 percent, and Qatar Airways carried 32.4 million passengers on board, an increase of 9.8 percent compared to the fiscal year. the past.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, affirmed that despite the great challenges that the Qatar Airways faced in 2019-2020, it continued its path forward, especially with the growth of its operations thanks to the strong bases on which these operations are based, saying: Had our operations not gone through exceptional circumstances in the fiscal year 2020, we could have recorded better financial results than the results of the previous year. “

His Excellency added: “During the fiscal year 2020, we recorded a growth in the group’s revenues to 51.1 billion riyals, seats available per kilometer by 3.2 per cent, freight tons handled by 2.8 per cent, and passenger traffic at Hamad International Airport by 8.6 per cent, and airlines invested Qatar Airways has made an amount of 16.8 billion riyals to develop the fleet and other services during the year, and has maintained a cash balance of 7.3 billion riyals at the end of the year, and the three-year transformation plan for the tanker has paid off quickly, as the implementation of this plan began before the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic with the aim of Preparing the group’s operations and practices to meet the current challenges.

His Excellency Mr. Al-Baker appreciated the efforts made by all the Qatar Airways employees who were exemplary in resilience and flexibility during these critical times, as they quickly adapted to the new reality, and affirmed their adherence to the values ​​that underpin Qatar Airways’ business of strength, solidity, cohesion and commitment to excellence, indicating These and other reasons are what the leaders of the Qatari carrier to become the largest international airline and the largest air cargo carrier in the world since the spread of this pandemic, with the transport of more than two million people safely and peacefully to their countries, and the transfer of more than 250 thousand tons of basic materials and medical supplies to the affected countries. Epidemic and others.

He affirmed his full confidence that Qatar Airways will go through this difficult period stronger than it was before, and will continue to innovate new means of serving travelers, and establishing new standards that its competitors will hope to match, while making sure that it is the airline that millions of travelers depend on in good and bad times. Both.

It is worth noting that the Qatari carrier was keen not to reduce the number of its destinations throughout the period of the pandemic to below 30 destinations, while continuing its operations to five continents, and since mid-September, the national carrier of the State of Qatar has started operating more than 650 flights per week to more than 90 destinations worldwide in Six continents, providing flexible travel options to a large number of destinations, more than any other airline.

According to recent statistics issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Qatar Airways became the largest international airline during the period from April to July, by fulfilling its mission of delivering travelers to their countries. Traveling to their countries safely, and it has become in a unique location that has allowed it to effectively rebuild its global network of destinations, and has implemented the latest health and safety measures and procedures on board its aircraft and at Hamad International Airport.