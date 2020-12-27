Desert Falls Water and Adventure Park, one of the largest theme parks in the Middle East, is to be opened for a special preview from December 30 by Salwa Beach Resort, owned by Katara Hospitality and managed by Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

“With amusement and adrenaline around every corner, Desert Falls will offer families and adventure fanatics an exhilarating sneak peek into a world of unlimited excitement and fun,” according to a statement issued Saturday.



Surfing dunes



Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park’s signature ride ‘The King Cobra’



Another view of Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park’s signature ride ‘The King Cobra’.



Dahab Mountain at Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park



Kids Ship Pool at Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park

Salwa Beach Resort is located at Salwa Road, Exit 84. Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park features 18 attractions and 56 rides and slides, including the signature ride “The King Cobra”.

Special preview visitors will be the first to explore and experience the excitement at selected rides and attractions including the Kids Ship Pool, the Whizzard Mat Racer, inner tube slides, Dahab Mountain, Surfing Dunes, Family Abyss, Falls Pool and the Wave Pool. An in-house laser tag adventure will also be available at extra charge.

“A very special preview ticket price of QR150 and QR 100 for visitors under 1.2m in height will be exclusively sold for a limited time from a kiosk in Doha’s “Hotel Park”, next to the corniche, starting Sunday, and will be valid for admissions from December 30 onwards.

Visitors can purchase their tickets from the Hotel Park Doha kiosk any time between 1pm and 8pm on weekdays and 10am to 8pm on weekends. Desert Falls will be open daily from 10am to 6pm, starting December 30.

“We can’t wait for guests to visit Desert Falls and experience the completely water and adventure world that we have created,” said Jan Moenkedieck, managing director of Salwa Beach Resort.

“What sets us apart from the rest, is that there is truly something for everyone: whether you’re seeking adrenaline pumping rides or want to kick back and relax under the sun, we have rides and attractions designed to satisfy visitors’ needs from every aspect,” the official explained.

The world-class destination ignites a sense of discovery and exploration, encouraging guests to return and make Salwa Beach Resort an unforgettable weekend break or a long staycation, the statement added.

For more information on Desert Falls, visit salwabeachresort.com or call Salwa Beach Resort’s hotline +974 4423 6666 and follow Desert Falls Instagram @desertfallsqatar.s