Qatar Ports play a major role in contributing to the global trade movement and supply chains along with its important role in stimulating trade and diversifying the economy in the State of Qatar in line with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and through the distinction of its operations in Hamad Port, Doha Port and Ruwais Port, Qatar Ports seek because To be a major player in ports and global maritime transport, achieving the goals aimed at transforming Qatar into a vibrant regional commercial center in the region, and Qatar Ports manage ports, berths, dry ports, container terminals and other terminals, including cruise ship terminals, and carry out maritime piloting, ship mooring and navigation aid management, In addition to the operations of loading, unloading, handling and storing goods of all kinds and containers. Also within the company’s scope of work is the development of seaports and related services in accordance with the highest internationally recognized quality, safety and security standards. Hamad Port is Qatar’s main gateway to trade with the world, and is one of the most important ports managed by Qatar Ports Company, which also includes Doha Port and Ruwais Port. Thanks to the three ports, Qatar Ports plays a pivotal role in achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.