The Qur’anic Botanic Garden’s 2019 Ghars Campaign came to a close on Friday, when more than 50 trees were planted by the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers and the American Scouts, bringing the total number of trees planted to 1,859 trees since 2011.

The event – which took place in Qur’anic Botanic Garden’s (QBG) Pilot Garden in Oxygen Park, Education City – saw more than 390 people plant trees and learn more about the importance of green conservation.

A number of competitions also took place throughout the day, where visitors learned more about the flora recently planted in the Senses Garden – an initiative by QBG, a member of Qatar Foundation; while children were given the opportunity to plant seeds. Attendees were also gifted an assortment of flowers.

Fatima Saleh al-Khulaifi, manager, QBG, said: “We aim to enhance the value of tree planting among members of society in Qatar by spreading awareness about the importance of gardens, plants, and trees – the green lungs of our planet.

“One of our goals at QBG, through the Ghars Campaign, is to promote environmental awareness – in line with the mission of Qatar Foundation – while creating an educated, responsible, and globally-aware community.”

QBG’s Ghars Campaign aims to plants 2,022 trees in the lead up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. The 2020 edition of the Ghars Campaign will kick off in March.

Source:gulf-times.com