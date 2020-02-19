The Arabic language programme for non-native speakers, launched by Al Khor men’s branch of the Qatar Charity Centre for Community Development five months ago, has made noticeable improvements in communication skills and speaking capabilities of many participants.

At least 20 people, both men and women, including engineers, doctors and other employees, are enrolled in the programme, which is implemented in co-operation with the Friends Cultural Centre (FCC), a Qatar Charity’s community development centre for Asian expatriate communities living in Qatar.

The programme was launched at the request of people with the aim of teaching them the Arabic language, acquainting them with the local culture, and helping them communicate easily with native speakers.

“I attend the programme to learn Arabic, improve communication skills, understand local culture, and know the meanings of the Holy Qur’an,” said Shameena Hamza, one of the participants.

As part of the programme, a weekly lecture is given by Yasser Arafat, a Master’s degree holder in Arabic from the College of Humanities, Qatar University, to teach Arabic to non-native speakers.

The course is part of the ongoing ‘Tawasul’, a social and cultural programme for non-Arabic speaking communities in Al Khor and Al Thakira, which is implemented by the community centre in Al Khor in co-operation with FCC.

