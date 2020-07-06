Qatar Chamber has launched an online platform that would facilitate the re-employment of skilled labourers in the local market, in co-operation with the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA).

The platform will be available on the chamber’s website to enable companies to choose laid-off employees by filling up dedicated forms for each such individual and attaching the required documents.

The agreement to develop this platform for the private sector came during a meeting of the Joint Co-ordination Committee between the ministry and the chamber, in the presence of the MADLSA assistant undersecretary for Labour Affairs Mohamed Hassan al-Obaidli and Qatar Chamber director-general Saleh bin Hamad al-Sharqi.

In a statement, al-Sharqi said the platform aims to provide companies with the opportunity to hire new workers by entering into contract with the laid-off employees (of other companies) due to the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that it allows firms to hire new workers according to the required professions.

Al-Sharqi stressed that the platform aims at continuity of businesses and projects in the local market and helping companies find skilled labourers from among laid-off workers of other companies, thus avoiding any shortage of labour that may cause problems to these companies.

He added that the initiative underscores the chamber’s commitment towards the private sector, especially in the current circumstances, noting that it also comes as part of the private sector’s contribution to the ministry’s strategic projects, which aim to enhance co-operation with the private sector in providing alternatives for Qatari businessmen, while ensuring compliance with the provisions of the Labour Law No 14 of 2004 and relevant legislation and decisions.

He added that labourers’ re-employment would have a positive impact on the economic and investment activity.

He also said that after submitting an application through the platform, it is transferred to the ministry for review and examination of the company’s status, and to ensure that the application is in accordance with procedures established by the ministry.

Al-Sharqi pointed out that the platform’s second stage “will be launched later” to include more services