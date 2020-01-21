Qatar Charity’s (QC) office in Palestine has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Local Government in Ramallah to complete a project of establishing and operating a medical waste management system in the Gaza Strip, in co-operation with the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA), at an estimated cost of more than QR1mn.

The MoU was signed by Minister of Local Government Majdi al-Saleh and the director of QC’s office in Ramallah, Palestine, Huthayfa Said Jalamna, in the presence of representatives of the JICA delegation headed by Abe Toshiya, chief representative of the JICA Palestine Office.

The project includes the completion of the establishment and operation of a medical waste management system in the Gaza Strip, in co-operation with JICA and local partners headed by the Palestinian Ministry of Local Government and the Joint Service Council for Solid Waste Management in Southern and Central Gaza Strip, QC has said in a statement.

During the signing ceremony, the Minister of Local Government expressed delight at signing the MoU, assuring sustainability of the medical waste management project in the Gaza Strip and thanking the Qatari people and QC for supporting the Palestinian people.

Al-Saleh anticipated that the signing of the MoU would mark the beginning of co-operation between Qatar Charity and the Ministry of Local Government in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, expressing hope that QC would provide the Ministry of Health in the West Bank with a medical waste treatment device.

The director of QC’s office in Ramallah affirmed the continuous support from Qatar Charity to contribute to meeting the Palestinian people’s needs.

The chief representative of the JICA Palestine Office emphasised the importance of this health project for the people of the Gaza Strip, valuing the role played by Qatar Charity in providing a medical waste treatment device in 2016.

The project comes as a continuation of the efforts exerted by international and local organisations in Palestine to ensure co-operation and participation in completing the establishment and operation of the medical waste management project in Gaza.

Qatar Charity will supply, install and operate the solar energy system to provide electricity for operating the medical waste treatment device at the treatment plant in the southern Gaza Strip, in addition to the supply, installation and operation of a medium-voltage overhead and underground power lines for the medical waste treatment plant, the statement adds.

