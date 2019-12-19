The chairman of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza (QCRG), ambassador Mohamed al-Emadi, signed yesterday an agreement to begin the implementation of the project to establish and equip the Noora Rashid Al Kaabi Center for Dialysis in the northern Gaza Strip.

The signing ceremony of the agreement was held between ambassador Mohamed al-Emadi and Al Ahram Al Zahabia General Trading and Contracting Company, marking the start of the project implementation works in the northern Gaza Strip.

The project works are to be implemented under the direct supervision of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, near the headquarters of the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, at a total cost of $1.2mn.

It is also scheduled to allocate about half a million dollars to equip the building with medical equipment and devices for dialysis patients in the northern Gaza Strip.

Ambassador al-Emadi stressed that Qatar hopes, through the completion of this project, to improve the services provided to dialysis patients and ensure the continuity of providing services to them, as well as reduce their daily crowding in other health centres, led by the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

In August, Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza held a ceremony to lay the foundation for the project to establish and equip Noora Rashid Al Kaabi Center.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on the project’s land in the northern Gaza Strip, in the presence of representatives of the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the International Co-operation Department, and a number of hospital directors operating in the sector, where the Undersecretary of the Palestinian Ministry of Health Dr Yousef Abu Al Rish, thanked Qatar for its great efforts in serving the people of Gaza in various fields, the most important of which is the health field.

Abu Al Rish praised the Qatari projects implemented in Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of establishing and equipping a dialysis centre in the northern Gaza Strip, which will provide health services and necessary care for the kidney patients in the northern Gaza Strip, who are about 200 patients.