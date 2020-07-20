Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) has launched the ‘Protect Yourself’ campaign to raise awareness of liver cancer, which has the seventh-highest incidence among both genders in Qatar.

Liver cancer also accounts for the second-highest cancer deaths among both genders, according to Qatar National Cancer registry 2016, Ministry of Public Health.

Nour Mekkia, the health educator at QCS, said: “There are many risk factors that can increase the chances of developing liver cancer. It is more common among males than females and most common in older people. Most people diagnosed are aged 55 years and above.”

People with Type 2 diabetes and who are overweight or obese, in addition to occupational exposure to chemicals, might suffer from health problems in the liver, according to Mekkia.

Weight loss due to unknown reasons, loss of appetite, feeling full after a small meal, nausea or vomiting, general weakness and fatigue, pain in the abdomen or near the right shoulder blade, itching, white, chalky stools, yellowing of the skin and eyes and enlarged liver and spleen, are the symptoms, she added.